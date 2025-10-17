Angel Armor Launches RISE® Rescue Carrier Designed for Fire and EMS Professionals

New ballistic carrier debuts at EMS World Expo and offers superior protection designed for essential First Responders

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel Armor will launch its new RISE® Rescue Carrier this Friday, introducing a purpose-built ballistic protection solution for Fire, EMS, and Rescue Task Force personnel. The carrier will be officially available for purchase on October 21 and will debut at EMS World Expo 2025, marking Angel Armor’s first appearance at the prestigious event.Developed as part of the RISE® Body Armor System , the Rescue Carrier addresses the unique physical demands of emergency medical response. Its design accommodates forward-learning motion and inward arm movements, which are critical during patient care while integrating with the Angel Armor’s existing handgun-rated soft armor and rifle plate offerings.Key features include the RapidCorebelt system with 360° stretch for comfort and fit, built in quick adjust shoulder pads and a Ballistic Overlap system that shifts weight rearward to reduce front-heavy fatigue. The carrier also supports modular expansion through MOLLE-compatible flaps and includes a Mission Flap Placard with Fidlocktechnology for fast equipment access.Additional functional elements like the integrated belt garage, adjustable radio strap, and optional Air Panel Insert provide customization and increased wearability in high stress, high temperature environments.The Rescue Carrier will be showcased in the exhibit hall at EMS World Expo, October 20-24, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Attendees can see the product firsthand and speak directly with the Angel Armor team about the full RISEsystem.This launch highlights Angel Armor’s continued focus on meeting the operational needs of first responders with high-performance, mission-ready equipment designed for real-world application.About Angel Armor:Angel Armor exists to protect and preserve the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness for First Responders and their families. Established in 2013, Angel Armor is pioneering the way in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art on-body and vehicle armor solutions worthy of the heroes they serve. Angel Armor’s goal is to serve First Responders by offering market-leading, proactive solutions that protect Officers in every situation, all day. Through advanced technologies, Angel Armor strives to reduce the burden of the Officer and provide products allowing for efficient and effective responses, as well as Confidence They Can Stand Behind

