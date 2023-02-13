South Fulton Councilwomen To Hold A Press Conference About Concerns Over City Management
City Manager cannot answer about nearly $2 million in unaccounted for CARES Act Funds, critical information withheld from city council on other pressing matters
With almost $3 million dollars of federal grant money at stake it is time for the games to stop”SOUTH FULTON, GA, USA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Councilmembers Helen Willis and Natasha Williams are asking questions and demanding answers from the city management on several key issues. They have uncovered that the city is unable to reconcile $1.9 million dollars in federal CARES Act funding delaying the completion of the city's FY21 annual audit, and has failed to comply with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rules and regulations regarding $978,633 of Community Development Block Grant funding the city received in FY21 and FY22. Further, critical information has been withheld from the city council such as a report from the State of Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission documenting deficiencies found at several city development sites, including one notable observation that sediment from the 6400 Fulton Industrial Boulevard project was leaving the site in several locations and entering state waters.
— Helen Willis
“One of the reasons why our residents voted for local control was to get things done for the neighborhoods that were largely ignored. We make no apologies for having high and tough standards, and we will not allow negligence and incompetence to hinder our progress,” Willis said. “Our job is to make policy decisions for the betterment of the city. We can’t do that if we are being lied to and misled about what is happening,” Williams added.
Councilmembers Willis and Williams will hold a press conference Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 2:00p at Welcome All Park located at 4255 Will Lee Road South Fulton, Ga. 30331 to discuss these and other concerns, and to answer questions from the press.
