Texas Visionary Katrina Damiani Provides a Safe Haven for the Homeless With Veteran-Owned Roundtable Living LLC

Round Table Living in San Antonio

We are committed to providing our clients with clean, safe, all-inclusive living arrangements that cannot be found elsewhere.” — Katrina Damiani, Founder of Roundtable Living LLC

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no place like home, but for thousands of unhoused individuals in San Antonio, this basic human need is only a dream. According to a recent publication in the San Antonio Report, “In San Antonio, the 2022 point-in-time count found 2,995 people were homeless — 1,036 unsheltered versus 1,959 sheltered. This dire revelation is astonishing and demands immediate resolution.”

Katrina Damiani, founder of Roundtable Living LLC, has the answer for this looming problem. Equipped with an MBA in Business Administration from Webster University, she, and her dedicated team endeavor to create cozy, homelike environments for all people in need.

Ms. Damiani used her extensive administrative acumen and management skills to develop Roundtable Living LLC into a sought-after resource for those less fortunate. There are many circumstances that can cause a person to need a haven until they can get back up on their feet. Some experience loss of income or illness that leave them in financial distress.

As a female veteran, minority-owned small business, Roundtable Living LLC endeavors to bridge the gap between homelessness and sustainable accommodations with co-housing/communal living. This involves sharing resources. The renter ends up paying less than they would if they were to rent individually. At Roundtable Living LLC, renters pay ONE LOW MONTHLY BILL for their accommodations including a shared bedroom, water, security, internet, electricity and trash disposal all in a clean, well-kept residential house.

Roundtable Living LLC currently operates two residences in San Antonio with plans to expand nationwide in the future. These immaculate houses provide a wide variety of populations including but are not limited to college students, halfway homes, military students, self-sufficient disabled veterans, self-sufficient elderly housing, sober homes, and VA Housing.

Ms. Damiani states, “we are committed to providing our clients with clean, safe, all-inclusive living arrangements that cannot be found elsewhere.”

For more information, please contact Katrina Damiani at Phone: 210- 940-6343 or visit Website: www.roundtableliving.com

Round Table Living Tour