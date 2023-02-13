South Florida Gets a New Hope: Substance Abuse and Alcohol Detox Center Opens Its Doors

Pines Recovery Life is a State-Of-The-Art Drug & Alcohol Detox Facility in South Florida.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new state-of-the-art drug and alcohol detox facility has opened its doors in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Pines Recovery Life detox is conveniently located within easy driving distance from airports in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This makes it an excellent facility to serve those living in South Florida and around the nation. The facility boasts luxurious accommodations, 41 comfortable and private beds, each with its own tv, catered meals, 24/7 snack bar, game room, movie theater room, hair salon and barber services, nail services, and much more. All this while providing round-the-clock care for those seeking support and treatment for substance abuse.

The facility is staffed by highly trained nurses and support staff who are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to ensure that every patient receives the care and attention they need during their stay. The team of medical and therapeutic professionals is unparalleled in the industry and has helped many suffering from addiction open a new door to life’s possibilities. Their goal is to help patients succeed, support them with their ongoing sobriety, and help them return to normal. The facility offers alcohol detox, substance abuse detox, heroin detox, cocaine detox, meth detox, opiate detox, suboxone detox, methadone detox, and fentanyl detox treatments. Patients will enjoy three delicious and nutritious meals a day, all prepared in-house, as well as countless amenities designed to make their stay as comfortable as possible.

In addition to the facility's many conveniences, patients will also receive personalized, one-on-one care from a dedicated team of professionals. This personalized approach is designed to address each individual's unique needs and provide the support they need to overcome their addiction and achieve lasting recovery.

"We're thrilled to open this new facility in Pembroke Pines, and we're committed to providing our patients with the highest quality care and support during their stay," said the facility's director. "Our goal is to help each person who walks through our doors to achieve lasting recovery, and we believe that our state-of-the-art facilities, 24/7 care, and personalized approach will make all the difference."

For more information about the facility and its services, please visit https://pinesrecoverylife.com

For more details, contact Pines Recovery Life at 855.981.8935