St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1- Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A2000728

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/11/2023 at approximately 2129 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 120 by Rt 105, Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Samuel Irish

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/11/23 at approximately 2129 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a single vehicle crash into a tree in the location of Rt 120 by Rt 105 in Sheldon. The operator was identified as Samuel Irish (22) of Franklin, and displayed multiple indicators of alcohol impairment. Irish was first evaluated by EMS and transported to Northwest Medical Center for minor injuries. Irish was then screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. It should be noted Irish’s preliminary breath test sample was over three times the legal limit. Irish was processed at Northwest Medical Center and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov