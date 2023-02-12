Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 23A1000804

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet                                      

STATION: Williston Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: February 13, 2023 at 1555 hours

LOCATION: Spear Street, Charlotte

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Husk

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 11, 2023 at approximately 1555 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks were dispatched to a residence on Spear Street in Charlotte for a family fight.  Throughout the course of the investigation, it was found that Matthew Husk (41) of Ferrisburgh had physically assaulted a domestic partner during the day.  Husk was located in Panton was subsequently arrested without incident for the charge of 2nd Degree Aggravated Assault. Per the order of the court, Husk was issued conditions of release and later lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility without bail on a Probation and Parole violation.  Husk is scheduled to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on February 13, 2023 at 1030 hours to answer to the charge of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE:  February 13, 2023 at 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden – Criminal

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold without

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

