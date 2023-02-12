Williston Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1000804
TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 13, 2023 at 1555 hours
LOCATION: Spear Street, Charlotte
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Matthew Husk
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 11, 2023 at approximately 1555 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks were dispatched to a residence on Spear Street in Charlotte for a family fight. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was found that Matthew Husk (41) of Ferrisburgh had physically assaulted a domestic partner during the day. Husk was located in Panton was subsequently arrested without incident for the charge of 2nd Degree Aggravated Assault. Per the order of the court, Husk was issued conditions of release and later lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility without bail on a Probation and Parole violation. Husk is scheduled to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on February 13, 2023 at 1030 hours to answer to the charge of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: February 13, 2023 at 1030 hours
COURT: Chittenden – Criminal
LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold without
MUG SHOT: YES
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111