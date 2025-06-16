UPDATE Derby Barracks - Runaway Juvenile
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5003134
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2025 / 2315 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Barton
INCIDENT: Runaway Juvenile
JUVENILE: Elizabeth Souliere
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
** UPDATE **
Juvenile has been located and is safe.
As a reminder, anyone who harbors or aids a runaway may be charged with a crime.
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
