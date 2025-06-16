UPDATE Derby Barracks - Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A5003134 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Anthony Rice STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 06/13/2025 / 2315 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Barton INCIDENT: Runaway Juvenile JUVENILE: Elizabeth Souliere AGE: 15 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

** UPDATE ** Juvenile has been located and is safe.

On 06/13/2025, at approximately 2315 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a runaway juvenile, identified as Elizabeth Souliere, 15, of Barton. Elizabeth was last seen around 1 PM on 06/13/2025. Elizabth is descried to be 5'9", tan skin complexion, approximately 140 lb.'s, long black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing plant printed black leggings and was wearing a backpack containing additional clothing. Anyone with information that might help investigators in locating Elizabeth is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit As a reminder, anyone who harbors or aids a runaway may be charged with a crime.



Sergeant Abigail Drew Patrol Commander Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Road Derby, VT 05829 802-334-8881

