Berlin Barracks- Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3003597
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/3/25 @ 2025 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Sunny Brook Rd, Middlesex
VIOLATION: Recklessly Endangering Another Person
ACCUSED: Mitchell McAllister
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/3/25 at approximately 2025 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a 911 call for a domestic disturbance at a residence in Middlesex. Subsequent investigation revealed that Mitchell McAllister discharged a firearm inside the residence with multiple people inside following a verbal argument. McAllister was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/16/25 @ 1230
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.