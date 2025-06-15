Berlin Barracks- Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A3003597

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/3/25 @ 2025 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Sunny Brook Rd, Middlesex

VIOLATION: Recklessly Endangering Another Person

ACCUSED: Mitchell McAllister

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/3/25 at approximately 2025 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a 911 call for a domestic disturbance at a residence in Middlesex. Subsequent investigation revealed that Mitchell McAllister discharged a firearm inside the residence with multiple people inside following a verbal argument. McAllister was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/16/25 @ 1230

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.