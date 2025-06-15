Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,054 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks- Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3003597

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                            

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/3/25 @ 2025 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Sunny Brook Rd, Middlesex

VIOLATION: Recklessly Endangering Another Person

 

ACCUSED: Mitchell McAllister                                           

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/3/25 at approximately 2025 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a 911 call for a domestic disturbance at a residence in Middlesex. Subsequent investigation revealed that Mitchell McAllister discharged a firearm inside the residence with multiple people inside following a verbal argument. McAllister was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/16/25 @ 1230         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N 

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks- Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more