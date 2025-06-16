Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (2 Counts)

 


STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 25B4004306

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Joe Duca

CASE#: 25B4004316

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Kolby Baldwin                                 

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: June 14, 2025 / 2201 hours & June 15, 2025 / 1108 hours   

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brandon, Vermont 

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (2 Counts)

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas T Sweet

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont 

 

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Saturday, June 14, 2025, at approximately 2201 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight that was occurring in the Town of Brandon, Vermont.  

 

Through investigation, it was determined that Nicholas T Sweet, age 33, had caused pain or injury to a family or household member. Troopers were unable to locate Sweet who had fled the scene.

 

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 1108 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight that was occurring in the Town of Brandon, Vermont.  

 

Through investigation, it was determined that Sweet had again caused pain or injury to a family or household member. Sweet was located at the scene and taken into custody

 and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Sweet was issued conditions of release and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF.    

BAIL: Held without bail 

MUG SHOT: Attached. 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2025 at 12:30 PM 

             

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (2 Counts)

