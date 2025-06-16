Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (2 Counts)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4004306
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Joe Duca
CASE#: 25B4004316
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 14, 2025 / 2201 hours & June 15, 2025 / 1108 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brandon, Vermont
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (2 Counts)
ACCUSED: Nicholas T Sweet
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Saturday, June 14, 2025, at approximately 2201 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight that was occurring in the Town of Brandon, Vermont.
Through investigation, it was determined that Nicholas T Sweet, age 33, had caused pain or injury to a family or household member. Troopers were unable to locate Sweet who had fled the scene.
On Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 1108 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight that was occurring in the Town of Brandon, Vermont.
Through investigation, it was determined that Sweet had again caused pain or injury to a family or household member. Sweet was located at the scene and taken into custody
and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Sweet was issued conditions of release and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF.
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Attached.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2025 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
