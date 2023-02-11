Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3000857

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 2/11/2023 at 1539 hours

LOCATION: Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Michael Ralph

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT 

 

VICTIM: Isaiah Whiteley

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute in Washington at the Donna Lane trailer park. Subsequent investigation indicated Michael Ralph drove his truck up Donna Lane spinning the tires and kicking up rocks, which broke one of the windows in the victim’s car. Ralph was issued a citation for Unlawful Mischief to appear in court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/22/2023 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A             

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

