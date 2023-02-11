Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3000857
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/11/2023 at 1539 hours
LOCATION: Washington, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Michael Ralph
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VICTIM: Isaiah Whiteley
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute in Washington at the Donna Lane trailer park. Subsequent investigation indicated Michael Ralph drove his truck up Donna Lane spinning the tires and kicking up rocks, which broke one of the windows in the victim’s car. Ralph was issued a citation for Unlawful Mischief to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/22/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191