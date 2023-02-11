Royalton Barracks/First Degree Attempted Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2000736

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: February 11, 2023, at approximately 1225 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14, Sharon, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Attempted Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: James C. Durkee Jr.

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 11, 2023, at approximately 1225 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a family fight at a residence on Vermont Route 14, in the town of Sharon, County of Windsor, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined James C. Durkee Jr. (age 60) caused physical pain or bodily injury to a family member or household member. Durkee was placed into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Durkee was released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 02/13/2023, at 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

