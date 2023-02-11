Royalton Barracks/First Degree Attempted Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2000736
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: February 11, 2023, at approximately 1225 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14, Sharon, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Attempted Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: James C. Durkee Jr.
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 11, 2023, at approximately 1225 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a family fight at a residence on Vermont Route 14, in the town of Sharon, County of Windsor, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined James C. Durkee Jr. (age 60) caused physical pain or bodily injury to a family member or household member. Durkee was placed into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Durkee was released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 02/13/2023, at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Bethel, VT, 05032
Dispatch-(802)234-9933
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov