Travel Gig Introduces Viral Photo Editor Technology
Integrated mobile technology makes social proof of wholesale travel easier than ever before!
It’s time to leverage viral technology. It’s time to have some fun!”MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel Gig, LLC announced the beta launch of its newest viral technology deployed through the company’s groundbreaking mobile application, the Photo Editor. The latest in a string of exciting innovations, the Photo Editor empowers Travel Gig® Affiliates with the ability to instantly transform photos taken while enjoying wholesale vacations and adding HappiTravel® and/or Travel Gig® branding which serve as powerful social proof when posting images online. Fully integrated with each Affiliate’s account through the Travel Gig® mobile application, the Photo Editor is designed to be highly intuitive and easy-to-use.
— Camaron Corr, President
Initially developed by 212 Technologies in 2019 as an integrated mobile component, Travel Gig® has recently completed internal testing and is currently activating the Photo Editor for qualifying Affiliates as part of its Beta release. The functionality serves as yet another innovative first of its kind technology in the Direct Sales industry.
Travel Gig® has long regarded the importance of social proof. In an online world flooded with peoples’ vacation photos, the ability to add aesthetically pleasing, well branded stickers helps to subtly draw attention and stand out from other posts on social media. The process itself is simple. Users open the Travel Gig® mobile app and through the Photo Editor module can choose to activate the camera on their device to take a picture, or else load a photo already saved on the device. From there they have a wide range of editing tools including image filters, frames, shapes, drawing, text, cropping, and a full collection of fully branded stickers that leverage company slogans such as “Be Happy. Travel.”, “#MyHappiPlace”, “#OneTeamOneDream” and others. Each function contains additional features for adjusting colors, background, opacity, outline, and shadow as well as textures and gradients make the module extremely robust in its image editing capabilities.
“How many times can I say ‘game changer’ without it being cliché?” remarked President, Camaron Corr. “At Travel Gig® we just keep delivering (even on promises no one knows about!) No need to purchase or carry around a physical sign to try and draw attention to yourself. It’s time to leverage viral technology. It’s time to have some fun!”
Travel Gig® is a next generation mobile application that’s leading the charge for value-based products and services designed to meet new expectations of a fast evolving Direct Sales market. Free to join, every Affiliate has full access to all of the tools which allow them to easily share the value of the world’s premier wholesale travel platform, HappiTravel®, with others and be well compensated for doing so.
“We’ve done something very different here,” added Chief Technology Officer, Mike Darling. “It’s not simply the ability to add a sticker to a photo. Since every Affiliate gets to share in the revenue from all customer upgrades company-wide, they are truly united in spreading the word about our incredible programs. It truly is a ‘One Team, One Dream’ mentality where flooding the Internet with social proof helps everyone, regardless of when they enrolled, where its posted, or who sees it!”
About 212 Technologies®
212 Technologies, LLC is a leading developer of marketing technologies for the direct sales market including web-based software and mobile applications. Its systems have been developed based upon more than 27 years' experience in online marketing and have been accessed by over 20 million system users. Its flagship products leverage cutting-edge technology and provide a comprehensive "end to end" platform, including customer facing websites, back end system management, unique database schema, specialized client and server side scripting, intuitive mobile applications, and a proprietary AI Module (“Automated Intelligence”) that monitors data and interacts seamlessly between each system element. For more information, visit https://212technologies.com.
About HappiTravel®
HappiTravel® provides access to premium HappiTrips® vacations, HappiHotelsTM booking engine, and HappiCondos™ vacation rentals at wholesale rates because third party HappiScienceTM studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think your shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit https://Happi.Travel.
About Travel Gig®
At Travel Gig® we're passionate about helping people afford amazing vacations and helping you to earn an income doing it! Our innovative technology and revolutionary rewards plan give you a true unfair advantage. There are many travel companies, but only one Travel Gig®. Part time, full time, some of the time, all of the time... there's nothing like a great gig. For more information, visit https://TravelGig.app.
