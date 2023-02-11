Submit Release
News Search

There were 398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,226 in the last 365 days.

Derivatives transactions fall sharply in Jan

VIETNAM, February 11 - HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) said that the derivatives market witnessed a sharp drop in transactions last month.

Although the VN30-Index closed January at 1,125.07 points, up 11.93 per cent over last December, VN30 futures contract trading decreased sharply compared to the previous month. 

Accordingly, the average trading volume was 262,708 contracts per session, down 35.72 per cent over the previous month, while the average trading value (in nominal terms) was over VNĐ28.2 trillion (US$1.19 billion) a session, a decline of 33.96 per cent from December 2022. January 4 was the session with the highest trading volume of the month with 342,409 contracts.

The dip in derivatives trading in January 2023 may be due to an increase in the margin ratio and low sentiment around the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Vietnam Securities Depository Centre (VSD), now called the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC), announced the adjustment of the minimum initial margin on the VN30 futures contract from 13 per cent to 17 per cent, effective from December 12. 

Regarding investor structures, in January 2023, the proportion of foreign investors decreased compared to December 2022, accounting for 1.76 per cent of the total trading volume of the whole market. The proportion of proprietary transactions of securities companies reduced compared to the previous month, accounting for 1.35 per cent of the trading value of the whole market. — VNS

You just read:

Derivatives transactions fall sharply in Jan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.