US: THE LARGEST MARKET FOR THE PORTUGUESE WINE

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portugal continues to be one of the most up-and-coming wine-exporting countries, ranking 9th in the world in both export value and export volume. Portugal is the eleventh-largest wine producer in the world and the fifth-largest wine producer in the European Union. The country has the fourth-largest wine grapes area in the EU after Spain, Italy, and France. The total exports of Portuguese wines registered over $1 billion in 2022 with an increase in both value and average price. The U.S. continues to be the first non-European market for Portuguese wines with over $113 million in imports in 2022.The MADE IN PORTUGAL campaign naturally showcases the best-selected wines and brands and highlights why now it’s the moment to discover Portuguese unique wines.Portugal has a strong winemaking tradition, and the excellent quality of its wines is recognized all over the world, with numerous awards and distinctions in international competitions.Portugal is among the top ten global wine exporters. In 2023, the industry expects to expand to new markets. Exports of Portuguese wines grew by 3.8 percent in volume and 8.6 percent in 2022.Unique wines such as Rosé, Vinho Verde, or Madeira are today a global benchmark for quality and sophistication, bringing something spectacularly new and fresh to one of the oldest industries in the world.Recognized as having the best Rosé in the world, Portugal does not stop innovating in this segment. According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, is forecast to grow by almost 70 percent from 2020 to 2024.Portuguese Rosé is a hot seller across generations and is particularly popular among younger consumers. Both millennials and Gen Z over-index on rosé sales relative to wine sales. Still and sparkling rosé accounted for 9.3 percent combined share of the overall wine category during the last 12 months, with still wine sales comprising the majority of rosé share. While both rosé categories gained share year-over-year, sparkling rosé’s growth rate made an especially impressive showing at 47 percent.Vinho Verde is the newest discovery across generations and traditions. The unique flavor and lightness of the Portuguese Vinho Verde are increasingly popular in the U.S.The northwestern Portuguese region's white wines have gone mainstream. The Vinho Verde is light and pure, with a refreshing Atlantic-influenced style and flavor. Freshness and fruit quality hold the key to Vinho Verde’s, improved bedrock of quaffers – and the altogether more serious wines showcasing its stylistic diversity and thrilling quality potential.Madeira Wine has deep roots in American history. This sweet and fortified Portuguese wine filled the cups of those attending America's first celebration of independence in 1776 and was a popular choice for many early American celebrations: the signing of the Declaration of Independence, George Washington's first inauguration, the signings of the Louisiana Purchase and the Constitution.The Madeira island is volcanic, rising steeply from the sea, with vineyards planted on its slopes at elevations up to a half mile above sea level. Madeira wine has a nearly magical complexity and powerful aromas. Though a fortified wine like Port and Sherry, it has been made for centuries from its range of ancient, enigmatic grape varieties, each with its character and degree of sweetness. Madeira wine tastes little like Port or Sherry—as its palate is uniquely blessed by powerful acidity, which amplifies every flavor and dramatically frames the wine's honeyed richness.Organic Portuguese wines are gaining significant penetration globally. Their popularity is owed to their health benefits, along with their fine taste. This means no pesticides, herbicides, or synthetic fertilizers, and an all-around effort to promote a variety of plant life in the vineyard. In short: growing grapes in a way that is harmonious with nature.It's an approach that Portuguese wine producers have embraced. This transition is partly due to climate change being a big issue, and partly because winemakers have great respect for their land. However, it is also what consumers demand right now.It's all about the commitment of all Portuguese Brands to sustainability. There has been a concerted effort across the entire Portuguese wine industry to transition towards biodiversity and organic farming. In the last few years, the Portuguese Wine producers achieved several organic product certifications, stating a strong commitment to environmentally friendly practices in production, where innovation meets sustainability.The consumption of conventional wine seems to be tailing off around the world gradually. However, the enthusiasm for Portuguese organic wines is widespread, particularly among the millennials (20 to 35 years), a generation that is extremely aware of environmental and social values.Discover all the selected Portuguese wine brands at portugalglobal-northamerica.com/portuguese-wine/ ABOUT AICEPPortuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy. AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.With offices in Portugal and abroad, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site selection, and human resources support.With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees Portuguese companies' internationalization and exports, supporting them throughout these processes by connecting companies with critical stakeholders and providing valuable information.Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com ABOUT PORTUGALLocated in southwestern Europe, Portugal is a welcoming and multicultural country with an open economy, where culture and tradition coexist with design, innovation, technology, and R&D.At the crossroads between the European, African and American continents, its strategic location and status as a European Union and Eurozone member state make Portugal the ideal partner for your business.Top international rankings* consider Portugal to be the third safest country globally and the seventh most politically and socially stable. It is also one of the countries that invest the most in renewable energy sources and policies to combat climate change.Portugal's excellent infrastructures, telecommunications, talent, and overall quality of life attract visitors and companies from all over the world.

The new B2B digital campaign, directed to all American companies, will showcase the best of Portugal's sustainable and innovative products.