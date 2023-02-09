Senate Bill 379 Printer's Number 272

PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 272

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

379

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, J. WARD,

BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, GEBHARD, DUSH AND ROBINSON,

FEBRUARY 9, 2023

REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, FEBRUARY 9, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, providing for the prohibition of

unauthorized applications.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 71 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a part to read:

PART XXX

STATE-OWNED ELECTRONIC DEVICES AND NETWORKS

Chapter

71. (Reserved)

73. Unauthorized Applications

CHAPTER 71

(Reserved)

CHAPTER 73

UNAUTHORIZED APPLICATIONS

Sec.

7301. Definitions.

