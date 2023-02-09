Senate Bill 379 Printer's Number 272
PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 272
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
379
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, J. WARD,
BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, GEBHARD, DUSH AND ROBINSON,
FEBRUARY 9, 2023
REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, FEBRUARY 9, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, providing for the prohibition of
unauthorized applications.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 71 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a part to read:
PART XXX
STATE-OWNED ELECTRONIC DEVICES AND NETWORKS
Chapter
71. (Reserved)
73. Unauthorized Applications
CHAPTER 71
(Reserved)
CHAPTER 73
UNAUTHORIZED APPLICATIONS
Sec.
7301. Definitions.
