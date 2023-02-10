Submit Release
Senate Bill 187 Printer's Number 273

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 273

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

187

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH,

SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, BROWN, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,

STEFANO AND ROBINSON, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1556, No.197),

entitled "An act providing for protection of children from

obscene material, child pornography and other material that

is harmful to minors on the Internet in public schools and

public libraries; and providing for the duties of the

Secretary of Education," further providing for title and for

definitions; and making editorial changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title and section 2(1), (2) and (3) of the

act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1556, No.197), known as the Child

Internet Protection Act, are amended to read:

AN ACT

Providing for protection of children from obscene material,

child [pornography] sexual abuse material and other material

that is harmful to minors on the Internet in public schools

and public libraries; and providing for the duties of the

Secretary of Education.

Section 2. Declaration of policy.

The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:

