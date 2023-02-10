Senate Bill 187 Printer's Number 273
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 273
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
187
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH,
SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, BROWN, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,
STEFANO AND ROBINSON, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1556, No.197),
entitled "An act providing for protection of children from
obscene material, child pornography and other material that
is harmful to minors on the Internet in public schools and
public libraries; and providing for the duties of the
Secretary of Education," further providing for title and for
definitions; and making editorial changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title and section 2(1), (2) and (3) of the
act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1556, No.197), known as the Child
Internet Protection Act, are amended to read:
AN ACT
Providing for protection of children from obscene material,
child [pornography] sexual abuse material and other material
that is harmful to minors on the Internet in public schools
and public libraries; and providing for the duties of the
Secretary of Education.
Section 2. Declaration of policy.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
