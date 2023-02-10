Submit Release
Senate Bill 341 Printer's Number 277

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - a reimbursement payment under this section provided that the

applicant submits the following to the department:

(1) Within 30 days of completion, proof of successful

emergency medical services certification.

(2) A copy of the invoice, receipt or proof of payment

to an emergency medical services education institution

located in this Commonwealth.

(3) The application form developed under subsection (c).

(f) Reimbursement limit.--The bureau may award a

reimbursement payment to an applicant not to exceed the

applicant's cost of certification.

(g) Award.--The bureau shall award reimbursement payments

under this section no later than two months after the receipt of

a completed application. The bureau shall ensure that

reimbursement payments are made available to all geographic

areas of this Commonwealth.

(h) Ineligibility.--An applicant who has already received a

reimbursement payment for certification under this section shall

be ineligible to participate in the program again.

(i) Residency requirement and effect of noncompliance.--The

applicant agrees to the following as conditions of acceptance of

a reimbursement payment:

(1) The applicant must maintain residency in this

Commonwealth for a period of two years after the date of the

individual's certification.

(2) The applicant has a duty to notify the department of

a change of the individual's residency during the two-year

period.

(3) If the applicant fails to do so, the applicant will

reimburse the department for the amount of the payment upon

