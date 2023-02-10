Senate Bill 338 Printer's Number 274

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

CHAPTER 1

PRELIMINARY PROVISIONS

Section 101. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Office of New

Americans Act.

Section 102. Legislative policy and declarations.

The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:

(1) According to the United States Census Bureau,

Pennsylvania ranked 42nd among the 50 states in population

growth from April 1, 2010, to July 1, 2013, increasing only

0.56%.

(2) In 2012, Pennsylvania's 769,264 foreign-born

individuals comprised 6% of this Commonwealth's population,

an increase of 1.9% since 2000.

(3) Throughout this Commonwealth's history, immigrants

have played a critical role in this Commonwealth's economic,

cultural and political growth and success.

(4) Policies that promote the attraction, retention and

integration of immigrants will help enhance this

Commonwealth's economy and diversity, thereby improving the

lives of all residents and helping to remove barriers that

may undermine immigrants' full potential.

(5) Immigrants currently fill skilled positions

throughout this Commonwealth's economy and are a vital part

of this Commonwealth's economy and tax base.

(6) 38% of immigrants in this Commonwealth have a

bachelor of arts, bachelor of science or graduate degree,

compared to 28% of United-States-born Pennsylvanians.

