Senate Bill 339 Printer's Number 275

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - (a) Initial testing.--

(1) The board of school directors of each school

district shall ensure that a radon test is conducted in each

school building.

(2) Radon tests in each school building shall be

completed as follows:

(i) Except as provided under subparagraph (iii), for

a school building in existence on the effective date of

this section, by June 30, 2025.

(ii) For a school building constructed after the

effective date of this section, within 19 months of the

date of occupancy.

(iii) For a school building in existence on the

effective date of this section, but remodeled after the

effective date of this section, within 19 months of the

date of completion of the remodeling.

(b) Remediation measures.--The board of school directors, in

accordance with section 701 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, shall

take all of the following actions:

(1) No later than 10 business days before the start of

the school year, provide notice to the parents or guardians

of students of all of the following:

(i) The date the radon tests were conducted in each

school building of the school district.

(ii) The highest radon level recorded in each school

building.

(iii) A statement, if applicable, that no radon

tests were conducted in a particular school building.

(iv) A statement that the United States

