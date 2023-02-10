Senate Bill 339 Printer's Number 275
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - (a) Initial testing.--
(1) The board of school directors of each school
district shall ensure that a radon test is conducted in each
school building.
(2) Radon tests in each school building shall be
completed as follows:
(i) Except as provided under subparagraph (iii), for
a school building in existence on the effective date of
this section, by June 30, 2025.
(ii) For a school building constructed after the
effective date of this section, within 19 months of the
date of occupancy.
(iii) For a school building in existence on the
effective date of this section, but remodeled after the
effective date of this section, within 19 months of the
date of completion of the remodeling.
(b) Remediation measures.--The board of school directors, in
accordance with section 701 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, shall
take all of the following actions:
(1) No later than 10 business days before the start of
the school year, provide notice to the parents or guardians
of students of all of the following:
(i) The date the radon tests were conducted in each
school building of the school district.
(ii) The highest radon level recorded in each school
building.
(iii) A statement, if applicable, that no radon
tests were conducted in a particular school building.
(iv) A statement that the United States
