Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,349 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 344 Printer's Number 278

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 278

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

344

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, ROBINSON, LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, BREWSTER,

STEFANO, COSTA, BAKER AND ROTHMAN, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further

providing for resident license and fee exemptions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2706 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 2706. Resident license and fee exemptions.

* * *

(i) College students.--A college student who attends a

college or university located within this Commonwealth shall be

eligible for a resident hunting license if the college student:

(1) Has applied to an issuing agent or the commission.

(2) Provides a valid college identification card as

proof of enrollment.

(3) Pays the issuing agent or the commission a license

fee and issuing agent fee as provided in section 2709

(relating to license costs and fees).

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 344 Printer's Number 278

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.