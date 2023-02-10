Senate Bill 344 Printer's Number 278
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 278
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
344
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, ROBINSON, LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, BREWSTER,
STEFANO, COSTA, BAKER AND ROTHMAN, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further
providing for resident license and fee exemptions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2706 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 2706. Resident license and fee exemptions.
* * *
(i) College students.--A college student who attends a
college or university located within this Commonwealth shall be
eligible for a resident hunting license if the college student:
(1) Has applied to an issuing agent or the commission.
(2) Provides a valid college identification card as
proof of enrollment.
(3) Pays the issuing agent or the commission a license
fee and issuing agent fee as provided in section 2709
(relating to license costs and fees).
