Senate Bill 348 Printer's Number 279

February 10 - individual health or sickness or accident insurance policy,
subscriber contract or certificate issued by an entity subject
to any one of the following:
(a) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as "The
Insurance Company Law of 1921," including section 630 and
Article XXIV of that act.
(b) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, No.364), known
as the "Health Maintenance Organization Act."
(c) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan
corporations) or 63 (relating to professional health services
plan corporations).
(II) The term does not include accident only, fixed
indemnity, hospital indemnity, limited benefit, credit, dental,
vision, specified disease, Medicare supplement, Civilian Health
and Medical Program of the Uniformed Services (CHAMPUS)
supplement, long-term care or disability income, workers'
compensation or automobile medical payment insurance.
(D) "Health insurer" means an entity licensed by the
Insurance Department with accident and health authority to issue
a policy, subscriber contract, certificate or plan that provides
medical or health care coverage that is offered or governed
under any of the following:
(I) "The Insurance Company Law of 1921," including section
630 and Article XXIV of that act.
(II) The "Health Maintenance Organization Act."
(III) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61 or 63.
(E) "Insured" means a person who receives coverage under a
health insurance policy and has paid all premiums due under the
contract or policy. As used in this paragraph, the term shall
include all individuals named in a health insurance policy
