Senate Bill 348 Printer's Number 279

individual health or sickness or accident insurance policy,

subscriber contract or certificate issued by an entity subject

to any one of the following:

(a) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as "The

Insurance Company Law of 1921," including section 630 and

Article XXIV of that act.

(b) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, No.364), known

as the "Health Maintenance Organization Act."

(c) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan

corporations) or 63 (relating to professional health services

plan corporations).

(II) The term does not include accident only, fixed

indemnity, hospital indemnity, limited benefit, credit, dental,

vision, specified disease, Medicare supplement, Civilian Health

and Medical Program of the Uniformed Services (CHAMPUS)

supplement, long-term care or disability income, workers'

compensation or automobile medical payment insurance.

(D) "Health insurer" means an entity licensed by the

Insurance Department with accident and health authority to issue

a policy, subscriber contract, certificate or plan that provides

medical or health care coverage that is offered or governed

under any of the following:

(I) "The Insurance Company Law of 1921," including section

630 and Article XXIV of that act.

(II) The "Health Maintenance Organization Act."

(III) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61 or 63.

(E) "Insured" means a person who receives coverage under a

health insurance policy and has paid all premiums due under the

contract or policy. As used in this paragraph, the term shall

include all individuals named in a health insurance policy

