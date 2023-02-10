Senate Bill 349 Printer's Number 280

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 280

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

349

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA AND HAYWOOD, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages, further providing for unlawful acts

relative to liquor, malt and brewed beverages and licensees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 493(13) of the act of April 12, 1951

(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, is amended to read:

Section 493. Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, Malt and

Brewed Beverages and Licensees.--The term "licensee," when used

in this section, shall mean those persons licensed under the

provisions of Article IV, unless the context clearly indicates

