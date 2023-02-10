Senate Bill 349 Printer's Number 280
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 280
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
349
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA AND HAYWOOD, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages, further providing for unlawful acts
relative to liquor, malt and brewed beverages and licensees.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 493(13) of the act of April 12, 1951
(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, is amended to read:
Section 493. Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, Malt and
Brewed Beverages and Licensees.--The term "licensee," when used
in this section, shall mean those persons licensed under the
provisions of Article IV, unless the context clearly indicates
