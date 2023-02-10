Senate Bill 351 Printer's Number 281
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 281
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
351
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, providing for report
to General Assembly.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9024. Report to General Assembly.
(a) Report.--The department shall submit a report not later
than March 1 of each year to each member of the Senate and House
of Representatives. The report shall include the following:
(1) The amount of money collected under section 9004(b)
(relating to imposition of tax, exemptions and deductions) in
each municipality in the preceding calendar year.
(2) The gallons of fuel purchased and taxed under
section 9004(b) in each municipality in the preceding
calendar year.
(3) The quantity and type of each liquid fuel sold in
each municipality in the preceding calendar year.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19