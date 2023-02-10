Submit Release
Senate Bill 352 Printer's Number 282

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 282

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

352

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DUSH AND PHILLIPS-HILL, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,

FEBRUARY 10, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 1 (General Provisions) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in rules of construction, further

providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1991 of Title 1 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 1991. Definitions.

The following words and phrases, when used in any statute

finally enacted on or after September 1, 1937, unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise, shall have the meanings

given to them in this section:

* * *

"Cremation." The technical process, using mechanical,

thermal or other dissolution process, including alkaline

hydrolysis, that reduces human remains to bone fragments. The

term includes the processing and pulverization of bone fragments

and the placement of the processed remains in a cremated remains

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

