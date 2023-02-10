Senate Bill 352 Printer's Number 282
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 282
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
352
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DUSH AND PHILLIPS-HILL, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,
FEBRUARY 10, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 1 (General Provisions) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in rules of construction, further
providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1991 of Title 1 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 1991. Definitions.
The following words and phrases, when used in any statute
finally enacted on or after September 1, 1937, unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise, shall have the meanings
given to them in this section:
* * *
"Cremation." The technical process, using mechanical,
thermal or other dissolution process, including alkaline
hydrolysis, that reduces human remains to bone fragments. The
term includes the processing and pulverization of bone fragments
and the placement of the processed remains in a cremated remains
