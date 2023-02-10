Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,362 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 353 Printer's Number 283

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 283

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

353

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON AND REGAN,

FEBRUARY 10, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

AN ACT

Providing for display of the Preamble of the Constitution of

Pennsylvania in each school building.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Display of

the Preamble of the Constitution of Pennsylvania Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"School entity." A school district, joint school district,

area career and technical school, intermediate unit, charter

school, regional charter school or cyber charter school.

Section 3. Display of the Preamble of the Constitution of

Pennsylvania.

(a) Duties.--The governing board of each school entity in

this Commonwealth shall display the Preamble of the Constitution

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 353 Printer's Number 283

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.