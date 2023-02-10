Senate Bill 353 Printer's Number 283
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 283
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
353
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON AND REGAN,
FEBRUARY 10, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
AN ACT
Providing for display of the Preamble of the Constitution of
Pennsylvania in each school building.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Display of
the Preamble of the Constitution of Pennsylvania Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"School entity." A school district, joint school district,
area career and technical school, intermediate unit, charter
school, regional charter school or cyber charter school.
Section 3. Display of the Preamble of the Constitution of
Pennsylvania.
(a) Duties.--The governing board of each school entity in
this Commonwealth shall display the Preamble of the Constitution
