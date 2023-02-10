Senate Bill 354 Printer's Number 284
liable for the actual and reasonable response costs incurred by
the fire company for services rendered .
(b) Costs.--An insurer shall be responsible for reimbursing
a fire company for actual and reasonable response costs as
provided for under this chapter.
§ 79C03. Procedure.
(a) Billing.--A fire company is authorized to seek
reimbursement from an insurer for actual and reasonable response
costs related to an emergency as provided for under this
section. A bill for reimbursement must clearly itemize the costs
that have been incurred as provided for under section 79C07
(relating to guidelines).
(b) Reimbursement.--A bill for actual and reasonable
response costs shall be submitted for payment by a fire company
to an insurer. Notwithstanding section 79C07, submission of a
bill to an insurer shall not relieve a person under section
79C02 (relating to reimbursement) from financial responsibility
if an insurer denies payment of the bill.
(c) Failure to pay.--A fire company that submits to an
insurer a bill for actual and reasonable response costs as
provided for under this section may file an action in a court of
competent jurisdiction to recover the amount of the actual and
reasonable response costs from a person under section 79C02 if
the insurer fails to pay the amount of the bill.
(d) Bills from multiple fire companies.--If more than one
fire company incurs actual and reasonable response costs in a
response to an emergency, only one bill may be submitted by the
fire companies, if the fire companies were requested by an
incident commander or through a public safety answering point
for mutual aid purposes .
