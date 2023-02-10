Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,362 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 354 Printer's Number 284

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - liable for the actual and reasonable response costs incurred by

the fire company for services rendered .

(b) Costs.--An insurer shall be responsible for reimbursing

a fire company for actual and reasonable response costs as

provided for under this chapter.

§ 79C03. Procedure.

(a) Billing.--A fire company is authorized to seek

reimbursement from an insurer for actual and reasonable response

costs related to an emergency as provided for under this

section. A bill for reimbursement must clearly itemize the costs

that have been incurred as provided for under section 79C07

(relating to guidelines).

(b) Reimbursement.--A bill for actual and reasonable

response costs shall be submitted for payment by a fire company

to an insurer. Notwithstanding section 79C07, submission of a

bill to an insurer shall not relieve a person under section

79C02 (relating to reimbursement) from financial responsibility

if an insurer denies payment of the bill.

(c) Failure to pay.--A fire company that submits to an

insurer a bill for actual and reasonable response costs as

provided for under this section may file an action in a court of

competent jurisdiction to recover the amount of the actual and

reasonable response costs from a person under section 79C02 if

the insurer fails to pay the amount of the bill.

(d) Bills from multiple fire companies.--If more than one

fire company incurs actual and reasonable response costs in a

response to an emergency, only one bill may be submitted by the

fire companies, if the fire companies were requested by an

incident commander or through a public safety answering point

for mutual aid purposes .

20230SB0354PN0284 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 354 Printer's Number 284

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.