Senate Bill 355 Printer's Number 285
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 285
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
355
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, COLEMAN, ROTHMAN AND J. WARD,
FEBRUARY 10, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled
"An act providing for access to public information, for a
designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,
local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for
procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial
review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing
penalties; providing for reporting by State-related
institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract
information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in
judicial review, providing for criminal penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known
as the Right-to-Know Law, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 1305.1. Criminal penalty.
(a) Offense defined.--A person commits an offense if the
person intentionally and unlawfully alters, destroys, conceals,
removes or otherwise impairs the verity or availability of any
record for which a request has been made under this act.
(b) Grading.--An offense under this section is a felony of
the third degree.
