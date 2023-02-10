Submit Release
Senate Bill 355 Printer's Number 285

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 285

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

355

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, COLEMAN, ROTHMAN AND J. WARD,

FEBRUARY 10, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled

"An act providing for access to public information, for a

designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,

local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for

procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial

review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing

penalties; providing for reporting by State-related

institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract

information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in

judicial review, providing for criminal penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known

as the Right-to-Know Law, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 1305.1. Criminal penalty.

(a) Offense defined.--A person commits an offense if the

person intentionally and unlawfully alters, destroys, conceals,

removes or otherwise impairs the verity or availability of any

record for which a request has been made under this act.

(b) Grading.--An offense under this section is a felony of

the third degree.

