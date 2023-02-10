Senate Bill 360 Printer's Number 286

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 286

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

360

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, YAW, REGAN, STEFANO,

AUMENT AND BARTOLOTTA, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages, further providing for authority to issue

liquor licenses to hotels, restaurants and clubs, for sales

by liquor licensees and restrictions, for sale of malt or

brewed beverages by liquor licensees, for retail dispensers'

restrictions on purchases and sales, for unlawful acts

relative to malt or brewed beverages and licensees and for

premises to be vacated by patrons.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 401(a), 406(a)(4), 407(a)(1), 442(a)(1)

(i), 492(7) and 499(a.1)(4) of the act of April 12, 1951

(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, are amended to read:

