Senate Bill 361 Printer's Number 287
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 287
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
361
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD AND COMITTA, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in organization and
jurisdiction of courts of common pleas, further providing for
courts of common pleas.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 911(a) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 911. Courts of common pleas.
(a) General rule.--There shall be one court of common pleas
for each judicial district of this Commonwealth consisting of
the following number of judges:
Judicial District
Number of
Judges
First 93
Second 15
Third 9
Fourth 1
Fifth 43
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19