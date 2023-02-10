Senate Resolution 27 Printer's Number 289
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - approximately 689,545 residents, is comparable to the
populations of Wyoming (576,851), Vermont (643,077), Alaska
(733,391) and North Dakota (779,094); and
WHEREAS, Residents of the District of Columbia share all the
responsibilities of United States citizenship, including paying
more Federal taxes than residents of 22 states, service on
Federal juries and defending the United States as members of the
United States armed forces in every war since the War for
Independence, yet residents of the District of Columbia are
denied full representation in Congress; and
WHEREAS, Residents of the District of Columbia have endorsed
statehood for the District of Columbia and passed a district-
wide referendum on November 8, 2016, which favored statehood by
86%; and
WHEREAS, No other democratic nation denies the right of self-
government, including participation in national legislature, to
the residents of this nation's capital; and
WHEREAS, Residents of the District of Columbia lack full
democracy, equality and citizenship enjoyed by the residents of
the 50 states; and
WHEREAS, The United States Congress repeatedly has interfered
with the District of Columbia's limited self-government by
enacting laws that affect the District of Columbia's expenditure
of locally raised tax revenue, including barring the usage of
locally raised revenue, thus violating the fundamental principle
that states and local governments are best suited to enact
legislation that represents the will of the residents; and
WHEREAS, Although the District of Columbia has passed
consecutive balanced budgets since fiscal year 1997, the
District of Columbia still faces the possibility of being shut
