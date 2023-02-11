State Police Investigate Shooting In Taneytown

February 10, 2023

(TANEYTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon in Taneytown.

The injured are identified as Michael Joyner, 36, and Ted Rill, 38, both of Taneytown, Maryland. Joyner and Rill were transported by medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for medical treatment.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. today, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting the incident in the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown. Officers responded to the home and found Joyner and Rill suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police believe Joyner is the owner of the property where the incident occurred. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the scene, along with deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from the Taneytown Police Department. Crime scene technicians from the State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division are leading the investigation.

The investigation is continuing.

