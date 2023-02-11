Fw: TRAFFIC DELAY i89 north Colchester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 Northbound in the area of mm95.8, town of Colchester, is experiencing a large traffic backup due to multiple vehicle crashes in the area. Emergency responders are on scene at this time, please use caution and go slow through the area.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.