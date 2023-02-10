Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,299 in the last 365 days.

New Regina Urgent Care Centre Now 50 Per Cent Complete

CANADA, February 10 - Released on February 10, 2023

Regina's new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at 1320 Albert Street has reached a new milestone with construction 50 per cent complete. Over the winter, crews from Graham Construction have completed more than half of the roofing, fully installed the exterior sheeting and completed three-quarters of the interior framing.

"It is exciting to see the progress on the new Urgent Care Centre unfold," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "The new facility is an important addition to health care services for Regina and area residents and we look forward to its opening early next year."

Graham Construction is now installing the facility's Heating Venting Air Conditioning, mechanical and electrical systems. This work is expected to be finished in April.

Construction is expected to be complete in late 2023 and the Regina UCC will open to the public once staff and furnishings are in place. The facility will function as a more suitable option and an alternative to Emergency Departments for illnesses, injuries, and mental health issues which are not life threatening but require treatment before the following day.

"We are very pleased with the progress on the Regina Urgent Care Centre," Regina Pasqua MLA Muhammad Fiaz said. "We are on track to finishing construction later in the year, and you can clearly see the facility taking shape."

The SHA will own and operate the facility, and planning for staffing is underway. The Regina UCC will be open 24-hours, seven-days-a-week.

"It is wonderful to see the amount of progress being made on the UCC," Saskatchewan Health Authority Acting Vice President of Infrastructure Information and Support Michelle Mula said. "Once complete, the centre will give patients an alternative location to seek care and treatment for urgent, but non-life-threatening health concerns, including mental health and addiction support."

The Government of Saskatchewan has committed to building this urgent care centre as well as a second centre in Saskatoon, as part of its $2 billion economic stimulus program.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Desk
SaskBuilds and Procurement
Regina
Phone: 306-520-3607
Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Media Desk
Health
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4083
Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Media Relations
Saskatchewan Health Authority
Regina
Phone: 1-833-766-4392
Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca

You just read:

New Regina Urgent Care Centre Now 50 Per Cent Complete

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.