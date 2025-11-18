Saskatchewan Housing Starts Top the Charts

CANADA, November 18 - Released on November 18, 2025

Province Leads Nation in Year-to-Date Growth

Today, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's new figures show Saskatchewan's housing starts increased by 50.8 per cent in the first ten months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This ranks first among the provinces. In October 2025, urban housing starts increased by 71.0 per cent compared to October 2024, ranking second among the provinces.

"Housing starts are an important economic indicator because they represent real people and families who are choosing to live in Saskatchewan," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "This is a positive sign for a growing economy, as new homes lead to more jobs and more money flowing into the province. This means more resources for the programs and services Saskatchewan people count on."

In October 2025, housing starts on single family dwellings increased by 34.7 per cent, and multiple units increased by 98.3 per cent, compared to October 2024.

Housing starts are a measure of the number of new housing builds where construction has begun.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $83.6 billion, increasing by 3.1 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.7 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan is the best place to do business in Canada.

