The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the first Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States

10/02/2023

176

On February 9-10, 2023, the first Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States was held in the city of Turkestan of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The forum was attended by the Turkmen delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Gurbanmurat Ashirov.

The work of the forum was opened by the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbaev, then other heads of the parliaments of the Central Asian states spoke.

During the events, the deputies discussed issues of strengthening comprehensive strategic cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the role of Parliaments in this process, as well as expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation based on a common historical and cultural heritage.

As a result of the forum, the Turkestan Declaration was adopted. The document reflects the prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary relations aimed at expanding economic cooperation and forming a single cultural and historical space of Central Asia.