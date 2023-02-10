Throughout her 21-year tenure, which covers all areas of the law except capital crimes, Judge Monica Bachner has always liked to look for ways to resolve disputes and she makes that the center point of her informal discovery conferences. When she sees that attorneys are working together, “they are advocating for their clients but at the same time they are not overly zealous and they are able to resolve issues.”
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Monica Bachner
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.