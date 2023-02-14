Ceremonial Ketamine Therapy group Phoenix Feb 25th 2023
Ketamine provides remarkable effects on mental health, providing quick and long-lasting relief from conditions including depression, anxiety, and PTSD.
The benefits of ketamine therapy have been well documented, and this session will help participants on their journey towards greater happiness, mental clarity, and emotional healing.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 25, 2023, Butterfly Holistic Center located at 1430 E. Missouri #B127, Phoenix, Arizona 85014 is hosting a group ceremonial ketamine therapy session, led by world-renowned Dr. Melanie Icard NMD. This therapy is designed to relieve anxiety, depression, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and increase happiness, mind-body connection, and help those to overcome trauma.
Ceremonial Ketamine therapy created by Dr. Icard is a multisensory experience with sound, scent, and energy work which was developed from extensive training and personal experience. Ketamine has been shown to have remarkable effects on mental health, providing quick and long-lasting relief from a range of conditions including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. The ceremonial aspect of this therapy is designed to create a supportive and calming environment for participants, allowing them to focus on their mental and emotional well-being.
This group session is limited to 10 participants and Butterfly Holistic Center is offering special pricing for those who want to explore this well documented and cutting-edge therapy. Dr. Melanie Icard is highly trained, certified and experienced in the administration of ketamine therapy, and provides a safe and supportive environment in a ceremonial setting for participants to heal and grow.
“We are thrilled to be offering this innovative therapy to our community,” said Dr. Melanie Icard. “The benefits of ketamine therapy have been well documented, and this session will help participants on their journey towards greater happiness, mental clarity, and emotional healing.” “For patient comfort the Ketamine is administered to the patient in a lozenge, without the use of IV or needles.”
Butterfly Holistic Center provides cutting-edge holistic therapies to its clients and is committed to improving the mental and emotional well-being of those who participate in its programs. For more information about this ceremonial ketamine therapy session, please contact Butterfly Holistic Center at 480-599-8370.
