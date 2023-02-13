YLOPO’S HOWARD TAGER RANKS FOR 3RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR ON REAL ESTATE ALMANAC’S POWER 200 LIST
EINPresswire.com/ -- The industry’s most inclusive real estate data and analysis provider, Real Estate Almanac, recently released its 2023 annual “Power 200” list, announcing its selections of the 200 most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate space. The executives are identified through a tedious reviewing and judging process and ranked based on who has the most considerable impact on the real estate industry each year. Coming as exciting news for the Santa Monica-based Digital Marketing Technology company, Ylopo’s Co-founder and CEO Howard Tager made his third consecutive appearance on this exclusive list, breaking into the Top 100 for the first time, as well as making his debut appearance on the Top 20 Real Estate Tech Executives list.
Howard Tager has consistently been known as a maverick in the real estate tech industry. Formerly Tager was the co-founder and CEO of TigerLead Solutions, a company he started in 2007 and, at the time, was considered the pioneer and leader of real estate digital marketing. But recently, Ylopo has become the leader in the field and the “Future of Real Estate Technology,” and is now introducing a new sister company - MaverickRE.
Ylopo has seen steady growth in the last three years and focuses on delivering unique real-estate-focused tools, including creative lead generation, lead nurture tools, and other innovative digital marketing assets. Over 3000 real estate teams and 25,000+ agents are currently served on the Ylopo platform nationally. Tager believes that his recurring appearance on the Power 200 is due to the continued success and growth of the agents, teams, and brokerages now using Ylopo for their digital marketing needs.
“Without our dedicated Ylopo family of clients, employees, and executives, we wouldn’t be recognized on this list in the first place. While I continue to feel blessed to be surrounded by the people who make all of this possible and humbled to be included in the “Power 200” alongside such an impressive group of industry leaders, this recognition is truly for everyone at Ylopo and especially for my visionary co-founder, Juefeng Ge,” stated Tager.
To supplement his 15+ years of experience in the real estate industry, Tager works alongside Juefeng Ge, former head of digital marketing for TigerLead and co-founder and Chief Marketing and Product Officer of Ylopo. Together Tager and Ge collaborate to find the most effective technological advancements in the field to help Ylopo’s clients generate more business and better promote their teams, brands, and listings across the entire digital landscape. And where it doesn’t exist, they strive to build it from scratch.
“We’re grateful to have our leadership recognized in the industry,” said Juefeng Ge. “Our team at Ylopo prides itself on being the most innovative digital marketing platform in the industry, and we will continue to find new ways to help our real estate clients thrive.”
Both Tager and Ge are optimistic that Ylopo will continue to reach new heights in 2023 powered by the release of some major new products and services.
“We are always discovering innovative ways to delight our clients”, says Tager, “and we will continue to make it easier for them to expand their real estate businesses by providing them with the most cutting-edge and powerful marketing technology available.”
About Ylopo LLC.
Founded in 2016 by Howard Tager and Juefeng Ge, Ylopo is a “next generation” digital marketing technology company. Ylopo has built a super intuitive online marketing platform that delivers innovative “Do-it-Yourself” cross-platform digital marketing services and is specifically designed to serve the real estate industry. Ylopo aims to help brokerages, teams, and agents to more efficiently and effectively grow their businesses and brands.
More About Howard Tager:
An entrepreneur, investor, and executive, Howard has a successful track record of real estate technology, digital marketing, and investment with a focus on company growth, business development, online marketing, and strategic planning. Howard has started, grown, and successfully sold two companies (Ivy West and TigerLead) and is now working on his third and his largest, and most exciting company of his career, Ylopo!
An experienced public speaker, Howard is a sought-after presenter on the topics of real estate technology; digital marketing; business strategy, leadership skills, accountability, and entrepreneurship.
A summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Yale University, Howard resides in Marina del Rey, CA with his family and dog Stella.
SOURCE: YLOPO, LLC.
RELATED LINKS: www.ylopo.com, https://www.realestatealmanac.com/executives/howard-tager/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/howardtager
Aaron Charles Franklin
Howard Tager has consistently been known as a maverick in the real estate tech industry. Formerly Tager was the co-founder and CEO of TigerLead Solutions, a company he started in 2007 and, at the time, was considered the pioneer and leader of real estate digital marketing. But recently, Ylopo has become the leader in the field and the “Future of Real Estate Technology,” and is now introducing a new sister company - MaverickRE.
Ylopo has seen steady growth in the last three years and focuses on delivering unique real-estate-focused tools, including creative lead generation, lead nurture tools, and other innovative digital marketing assets. Over 3000 real estate teams and 25,000+ agents are currently served on the Ylopo platform nationally. Tager believes that his recurring appearance on the Power 200 is due to the continued success and growth of the agents, teams, and brokerages now using Ylopo for their digital marketing needs.
“Without our dedicated Ylopo family of clients, employees, and executives, we wouldn’t be recognized on this list in the first place. While I continue to feel blessed to be surrounded by the people who make all of this possible and humbled to be included in the “Power 200” alongside such an impressive group of industry leaders, this recognition is truly for everyone at Ylopo and especially for my visionary co-founder, Juefeng Ge,” stated Tager.
To supplement his 15+ years of experience in the real estate industry, Tager works alongside Juefeng Ge, former head of digital marketing for TigerLead and co-founder and Chief Marketing and Product Officer of Ylopo. Together Tager and Ge collaborate to find the most effective technological advancements in the field to help Ylopo’s clients generate more business and better promote their teams, brands, and listings across the entire digital landscape. And where it doesn’t exist, they strive to build it from scratch.
“We’re grateful to have our leadership recognized in the industry,” said Juefeng Ge. “Our team at Ylopo prides itself on being the most innovative digital marketing platform in the industry, and we will continue to find new ways to help our real estate clients thrive.”
Both Tager and Ge are optimistic that Ylopo will continue to reach new heights in 2023 powered by the release of some major new products and services.
“We are always discovering innovative ways to delight our clients”, says Tager, “and we will continue to make it easier for them to expand their real estate businesses by providing them with the most cutting-edge and powerful marketing technology available.”
About Ylopo LLC.
Founded in 2016 by Howard Tager and Juefeng Ge, Ylopo is a “next generation” digital marketing technology company. Ylopo has built a super intuitive online marketing platform that delivers innovative “Do-it-Yourself” cross-platform digital marketing services and is specifically designed to serve the real estate industry. Ylopo aims to help brokerages, teams, and agents to more efficiently and effectively grow their businesses and brands.
More About Howard Tager:
An entrepreneur, investor, and executive, Howard has a successful track record of real estate technology, digital marketing, and investment with a focus on company growth, business development, online marketing, and strategic planning. Howard has started, grown, and successfully sold two companies (Ivy West and TigerLead) and is now working on his third and his largest, and most exciting company of his career, Ylopo!
An experienced public speaker, Howard is a sought-after presenter on the topics of real estate technology; digital marketing; business strategy, leadership skills, accountability, and entrepreneurship.
A summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Yale University, Howard resides in Marina del Rey, CA with his family and dog Stella.
SOURCE: YLOPO, LLC.
RELATED LINKS: www.ylopo.com, https://www.realestatealmanac.com/executives/howard-tager/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/howardtager
Aaron Charles Franklin
YLOPO
+1 3233770979
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok