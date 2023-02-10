Fifty-two new homes with 24/7 services open in Saanich

CANADA, February 10 - People experiencing homelessness in Saanich now have access to 52 new homes with support services 24 hours a day, seven days a week thanks to a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, the federal government, and the Capital Regional District (CRD).

Our Place Society will operate the site at 2933, 2941 and 2949 Albina St. providing services that include: security, life-skills training, employment assistance and counselling, physical and mental-health resources, meals, and referrals to addiction treatment and recovery services.

The development is funded with $11.5 million through the Province’s Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund and $6.9 million from the federal Rapid Housing Initiative. The Province is also providing approximately $1.26 million in annual operating funding.

The five-storey modular building features four fully accessible studio suites. The site also includes an amenity space for residents, office space for staff and a secure outdoor gathering area.

Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Housing –

“People experiencing homelessness will now have safe and secure housing in Saanich. We will continue to work with our partners so we can help more people find a place to call their own, with personalized supports to help them succeed, because when that happens, the whole community benefits.”

Rob Fleming, MLA Victoria-Swan Lake –

“With these new homes, more people in Saanich and Greater Victoria will have the opportunity that everyone deserves – to stay in their community, close to their friends and loved ones, with the supports and services they need to be successful.”

Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion –

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why our government created the Rapid Housing Initiative, to quickly create thousands of units of affordable housing for those most in need in communities across Canada, including right here in Saanich. These new homes will not only provide a roof over the heads of individuals and families in need, but they will also give them access to the resources and support they need to succeed. This is our government’s National Housing Strategy at work.”

Dean Murdock, mayor, District of Saanich –

“This significant investment in supportive housing fills an important need in our community. Partnerships with BC Housing, the federal government, the Capital Regional District, and Our Place make it possible for us to create homes and provide supports for people in our community. It is very positive to see this level of support where it is most needed.”

Zac de Vries, board director, CRD, and chair, Capital Region Housing Corporation –

“With the opening of Albina in Saanich, organizations like Our Place Society are better positioned to assist those struggling to maintain their housing, achieve lasting stability and a long-term recovery from homelessness. Projects like this, which are essential to addressing the region’s housing crisis, are only possible through the ongoing and effective collaborations between local, provincial and federal partners.”

Julian Daly, CEO, Our Place Society –

“We’re excited to be a partner in offering this opportunity for true and permanent supportive housing. Through our transitional housing program, our staff worked incredibly hard to help stabilize this community of men and women who have struggled with survival on the streets. We can’t wait to see the residents further blossom in this new environment.”

To help more Canadians access affordable housing that meets their needs, the Government of Canada launched the National Housing Strategy – a 10-year program with more than $55 billion designed to build 125,000 new affordable housing units, repair 300,000 others and reduce chronic homelessness by 50%.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 5,600 homes in the CRD.

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information about the CMHC, visit: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online at: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC