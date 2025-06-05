Tripartite agreement reached between Tŝilhqot’in Nation, B.C., Taseko Mines Limited

CANADA, June 5 - The Tŝilhqot’in Nation, the Province and Taseko Mines Limited (Taseko) have announced the signing of the Teẑtan Biny Gagaghut’i Agreement to resolve the long-standing conflict over the “New Prosperity” mineral tenures in the Teẑtan Biny (Fish Lake) area of Tŝilhqot’in territory.

Taseko Mines Limited and the Tŝilhqot’in Nation have reached an agreement under which any future mineral exploration and mine development in the New Prosperity mineral tenure area will require consent of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation. Additionally, the Province and the Tŝilhqot’in Nation have entered an agreement that requires the consent of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation for any mine in the Teẑtan Area that is a reviewable project under the Environmental Assessment Act to proceed. The Province is seeking orders in council to prescribe this agreement under Section 7 of the act and to authorize negotiations with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation to set out the process for how this requirement for Tŝilhqot’in Nation consent would be addressed in any potential environmental assessment process. The resolution leaves open the potential for the future development of this critical mineral deposit, with the consent of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation.

“Resolution of this long-standing legal and public conflict has been a priority for this government,” said Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals. “These negotiations, which began under the previous mandate, laid important groundwork. The agreement demonstrates B.C.’s commitment to reconciliation and ensuring that the interests of First Nations and mining companies can advance together. I want to recognize all parties to this agreement for their willingness to collaborate to find common ground, build mutual respect, and create a foundation for shared prosperity. We will continue working in partnership to maintain a stable investment climate and future economic benefits for British Columbians.”

Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, said: “It has taken vision and courage from strong leaders to get us to this significant moment. Together with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and Taseko Mines Limited, and through this agreement, B.C. is aligning with commitments we’ve made under previous agreements, such as the Gwets’en Nilt’i Pathway Agreement, to support the Tŝilhqot’in path of self-determination. Through collaborative processes and by working in partnership with First Nations and industry, we will continue to advance reconciliation for the benefit of all.”

Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Roger William, Nits’ilʔin of Xeni Gwet’in, said: “This agreement protects our rights of consent in the Teẑtan area. That’s huge. For over three decades, we’ve had conflict in the Teẑtan area. For my oldest son, for many Tŝilhqot’in, that conflict has always been there, for their entire lives. Now we are turning the page. Tŝilhqot’in consent is protected: there is no longer the threat of exploration or mining without our consent. I hold my hands up to everyone that worked hard over the past five years to achieve this historic agreement that reflects true reconciliation, including the Province and Taseko Mines Limited. This is a time to celebrate for our people and honour all those who made this resolution possible.”

As part of the agreement, the Province will make a one-time payment of $75 million to Taseko Mines Limited. This payment supports the resolution of long-standing issues and enables key components of the tripartite agreement among the parties to move forward. Taseko has committed to not be the proponent (operator) of future mineral exploration and development activity at New Prosperity Project, and can divest some or all of its interest at any time, including to other mining companies. The path forward also includes the termination of all litigation related to the New Prosperity Project.

“This agreement resolves a damaging and value-destructive dispute and acknowledges Taseko’s commercial interests in the New Prosperity property and the cultural significance of the Teztan Area to the Tŝilhqot’in Nation,” said Stuart McDonald, president and CEO, Taseko Limited Mines. “Taseko will retain a majority interest (77.5%) in the mineral tenures, while any future development at New Prosperity will benefit the Tŝilhqot'in people and will only occur with their free, prior and informed consent. We thank all the parties for their contributions at the negotiating table and their commitment to the multi-year dialogue that has led to this historic agreement.”

Taseko will contribute a 22.5% equity interest in the New Prosperity mineral tenures to a trust for the future benefit of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation. The trust will transfer the equity interest to the Tŝilhqot’in Nation when and if it takes a decision to pursue mineral development in the area.

The Province and Tŝilhqot’in Nation have agreed to initiate a long-term land-use planning process to achieve land use predictability over the area declared by the Tŝilhqot’in Nation as Dasiqox Nexwagwezʔan (“There for Us”) on Oct. 4, 2014. The process will aim to establish clear land-use direction that protects the ecological, cultural and economic sustainability of the area. The planning process for Dasiqox Nexwagwezʔan will invite broad public and stakeholder participation and seek to build on shared values and solutions.

“This is a historic moment for our people and for reconciliation in British Columbia and Canada,” said Nits’ilʔin Lennon Solomon, Nits’ilʔin of Yuneŝit’in. “It shows what is possible when we come together in the right spirit to resolve even the deepest conflict. I am honoured to be part of a resolution that finally respects Tŝilhqot’in rights and jurisdiction in the Teẑtan area after a generation of conflict. I am grateful that we can move forward as Tŝilhqot’in in a positive way and put our energy and attention into our own priorities as a Nation.”

The tripartite agreement provides for a provincial government investment of $10 million to the Tŝilhqot’in Nation to support the implementation of programs that support cultural development and $1.5 million to the Tŝilhqot’in Nation to support its participation in the land-use planning process.

Two backgrounders follow.