Pipeline project determined to be substantially started

CANADA, June 5 - The chief executive assessment officer of the Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) has determined that the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) natural gas pipeline project has been substantially started.

With this decision, the certificate remains in effect for the life of the project, unless it is cancelled or suspended pursuant to the Environmental Assessment Act. The environmental assessment certificate approving the PRGT project was issued in 2014, following the EAO’s environmental assessment. The certificate required the project to have been substantially started by Nov. 25, 2024, for it to remain valid.

The EAO undertook a detailed assessment process that started at the end of November 2024, examining all evidence relevant to the matter of whether or not the project is substantially started. First Nations potentially impacted by the project had an opportunity to provide their views.

The EAO developed a report on its findings from a field assessment of the project site, documentation from Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Ltd. and information from First Nations, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, Gitxsan Wilps and members of the public for the decision-maker’s consideration. Only construction and other project-related activities by the proponent up to Nov. 25, 2024, were considered.

As outlined in his reasons for decision, the chief executive assessment officer determined that the physical work completed is consistent with standard pipeline development, and together with other activities and investments undertaken, the company demonstrated a strong intention to advance the project in the near term.

Substantial start determinations are made on a case-by-case basis, considering all relevant facts. Substantial start determinations are commonly delegated by the minister of environment and parks to the EAO’s chief executive assessment officer.

EAO compliance and enforcement officers will continue to monitor the PRGT project throughout construction and operation to ensure the project meets all requirements in the project’s environmental assessment certificate.

Quick Facts:

The PRGT project was approved in 2014 to run about 900 kilometres between Hudson’s Hope in northeastern B.C. and Lelu Island near Prince Rupert (the site of a previously proposed, but since cancelled, LNG processing facility). The project as approved includes both land and marine sections of pipeline, along with compressor and metering stations.

The PRGT project was acquired from TC Energy Corporation by Nisga’a Nation and Western LNG in March 2024, to supply natural gas to the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG facility, a project the EAO is currently assessing.

Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Ltd. applied to the EAO in 2024 to change the pipeline route to end on Pearse Island at the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG site. This amendment request is currently being assessed by the EAO.

The EAO is also assessing a separate amendment request received in 2024 to reroute the eastern portion of the pipeline between Chetwynd and Mackenzie, which includes moving the route south to follow part of an existing cleared right of way and shortening it by about 50 kilometres.

The PRGT pipeline project would transport approximately 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, with capacity to expand to about 3.6 billion cubic feet per day.

Learn More:

