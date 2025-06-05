B.C. protects 220 more affordable homes

CANADA, June 5 - Rob Botterell, BC Green Party house leader; MLA for Saanich North and the Islands –

“These projects show what’s possible when communities and non-profits are given the tools to take housing off the speculative market. When we protect and expand affordable housing, we don’t just solve the housing crisis – we make progress on health, education and economic stability. To create lasting change, we need continued and expanded support for protecting existing affordable homes.”

Julius Bloomfield, mayor of Penticton –

“Today’s announcement highlights the success of our affordable housing pilot funding program. This program, along with our updated permissive tax-exemption policy, reflects our commitment to non-market housing and partnerships to protect affordable rentals so residents can stay in homes they can afford.”

Raymond Kendell, a tenant in Penticton –

“I was worried I wouldn’t find a place. It’s expensive here in Penticton. I’ve lived here 4.5 years. I appreciate that the Penticton and District Society for Community Living improved our building. Most people in the building seem stress-free and much happier now.”

Tarra Kenney, CEO, Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL) –

“The acquisition of the apartments at 680 Wade Ave. E. in Penticton, made possible through the Rental Proection Fund (RPF), marks a significant step in ensuring affordable housing for our community. Thanks to this funding, PDSCL has been able to maintain lower rental rates, providing stability and accessibility for residents who need it most.”

Stephen Bennett, CEO, Affordable Housing Societies –

“We are grateful for the support of the Province through the Rental Protection Fund (RPF) for our purchase of the Camelot apartments in Chilliwack. Because of this purchase, we have been able to ensure the residents of that building continue to have housing stability at rents they can afford.”

Mark Miller, CEO, Connective –

“Connective thanks the Government of B.C. and the RPF for their investment in sustainable housing solutions. We’re proud to play a role in addressing urgent housing needs in Fort St. John, and know that safe, secure housing is essential to building strong, thriving communities.”

Lindsay Lord, CEO, Connective Kamloops –

“Connective is proud to be the new owner of Riverside Gardens and would like to thank and commend the B.C. government and the RPF for working rapidly and diligently in addressing the housing crisis through innovative programs. Connective remains committed to the development, acquisition and protection of affordable housing for our community.”

Lee-Anne Michayluk, CEO, More Than A Roof Housing Society –

“This acquisition underscores our ongoing commitment to fostering strong, thriving communities by prioritizing sustainable and affordable housing solutions. We extend our appreciation to the RPF team and the provincial government as we work together to create lasting, positive impacts for current and future residents.”

Jeffrey Yu, board president, New Vista Society –

“New Vista wants to thank Minister Kahlon and Katie Maslechko from the Rental Protection Fund for their leadership and contribution allowing us to resume housing services in the city of Vancouver, where our founder started our society back in 1943. Thank you so much.”