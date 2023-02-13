Wingate by Wyndham is Now Autism Certified, Joining Visit High Point’s Initiative to Create A More Inclusive Destination

The Wingate by Wyndham in High Point earns Certified Autism Center™ designation by completing training to better understand autistic guests and their families.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wingate by Wyndham in High Point has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that have met requirements and completed a staff training program to better understand and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

"Autism training is important for the hospitality industry to better serve our guests," shared general manager Randy Brawdy of Wingate by Wyndham High Point. "Having this training helps the staff be better prepared to offer compassionate and useful services to all guests' needs."

Many autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals may find it challenging to visit new places or plan family trips due to a lack of staff training and understanding, the potential for sensory overload, and the need for flexible options or accommodations. In response to this need, IBCCES created training and certification programs specifically for attractions, hotels, and other entertainment and recreation locations to ensure all families and individuals can have fun and make lasting memories.

"Demand for travel and entertainment options that accommodate autistic individuals, and their families are on the rise, creating a pressing need for more welcoming and inclusive destinations," shared IBCCES Board Chairman, Myron Pincomb. "Our programs are tailored to give locations such as Wingate High Point long-term support and resources to enhance accessibility that will be effective and leave a lasting impact on both the community and its visitors."

By completing the CAC program, Wingate High Point joins the greater Visit High Point movement to achieve a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), a designation also awarded by IBCCES to communities with a variety of trained and certified lodging, recreational, and entertainment options. To date, High Point Library Children's Department, Visit High Point, High Point Museum, JH Adams Inn, and Q's Corner have all completed the CAC program, and there are numerous more attractions and hotels in the area undergoing the program.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, tourism and hospitality, law enforcement, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs for hospitality and entertainment organizations, including training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Wingate by Wyndham High Point

The Wingate by Wyndham, is located in High Point, NC with convenient access to Interstate 40, and to the GSO Airport. Located in a cul-de-sac corner The Wingate High Point is quiet and comfortable offing amenities such as Free breakfast, WI-FI, fitness center and pool.