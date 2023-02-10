Roots Rock Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Griff Peters To Release Debut Solo Album Canyons and Waves Feb 10, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature has always been spiritually grounding for singer-songwriter and guitarist Griff Peters. A few years ago, when the San Diego, California-based roots rock artist was mired in a heart-wrenching personal struggle, he went out to the beach and sat down on a rock formation. There, Griff asked himself this question: if he was told he had a year to live, what would he do?
The answer was simple—make his solo debut, Canyons and Waves (Impropriety Records), a deep and sincere body of work crafted by a skilled and experienced artist with a worthy message of hope within darkness. That very rock formation graces the cover of the album, and from that fateful day on, Griff’s life has been powerfully transformed. Griff says “This is the long-awaited showing-up for my own life as an artist. The music paints a picture of an inner-knowing and the rekindling of hope when we feel lost. Canyons and Waves is a musical journey illuminating the Healing Path from darkness and pain back to gratitude and presence. Imagine the “Canyon” as the mysterious and intricate groove on a vinyl record. The “Wave” is the transformative sound energy coming forth… amplified, multiplied… leading lost souls homeward.”
Griff’s signature musical voice is best described as “artistic roots-rock,” an amalgamation of rural Americana, blues, folk, elements of avant-garde, prog, and album-side rock. Besides being a sage and sensitive songwriter, and soulful vocalist, Griff is a subtly virtuosic guitarist and a tone poet. He can coax a bevy of soundscapes with just his hands, from dirty Delta-blues, to stinging and firey rock, to pastoral folk, to sensual and lyrical slide playing, to sweet country filigree, and beyond.
Griff is a musician’s musician who as a sideman guitarist has performed, recorded and toured internationally with artists such as John Mayer, Billie Myers, Bryan Beller (Joe Satriani, The Aristocrats, Dethklok), Nina Storey, and the Mike Keneally Band (Frank Zappa, Andy Partridge, Steve Vai). Griff is the founder of Hilltop Frog Recording Studios, and the indie label Impropriety Records.
“Griff Peters plays gorgeous guitar” - Mike Keneally
Born into a musical family in Southern California, Griff started playing piano when he was very young. He quickly infuriated his piano teacher by neglecting beginner’s classical studies in favor of learning intricate ragtime and boogie-woogie songs by ear.
After discovering his grandfather’s old electric guitar at age 14, Griff discovered his passion and innate abilities to play Chicago electric blues and more modern blues rock. By his senior year in high school, he was sneaking out early to study music at the local college. Soon, Griff was a teen professional musician with a full schedule. He attended college classes in the morning; gave guitar lessons in the evening; and gigged in smoky bars late at night. Eventually, he graduated with honors from Berklee College of Music.
Griff would go on to have an impressive career in music, but the need to create his own solo album was always present. “I finally dispensed with all the excuses, purged my calendar and focused my mind towards creating a serious artistic statement. Immediately, musical ideas just flooded in,” Griff reveals. Canyons and Waves is the result of this all-consuming outpouring of songs. “The songwriting and recording stage was a prolific period of happy insanity. I wrote, recorded and produced all the music at my own facility, Hilltop Frog Studios in California. From the very beginning, I envisioned the Canyons and Waves album as a vinyl release. Vinyl enjoys undeniable appeal and clout, especially in modern times. The proven combination of both sonic excellence and time-tested longevity remains the artistic high-water mark of the recorded music medium. I’m very blessed to see my vision of this album fulfilled as a deluxe double-vinyl album with exceptional artwork and quality, like my favorite records from the past.”
Outside of music Griff enjoys exploring the deep spiritual aspects of nature, art, photography, and the Zen practice of rock balancing. Griff’s photography is intrinsically linked to the Canyons and Waves experience, with his 24-page liner notes of breathtaking images featured as a visual compendium to the music on the deluxe 45-RPM 180-gram double-vinyl available at griffpeters.com. “I wanted to compliment the auditory experience of the songs with striking visuals of peace, hope, and joy from different stages of my life,” Griff shares.
Griff will be promoting Canyons and Waves with shows and videos of the songs being performed live in the studio, onstage, and in breathtaking natural expanses. He will also be performing and releasing more new songs in the months ahead. Reflecting back on his epiphanic journey, Griff says: “Music says things that cannot be said otherwise. It reaches people’s hearts in places that cannot be reached by any other way. I’m using music this time around to transcend barriers and gently say ‘Hey - I’ve been there, too, but now I’ve found a better way.’”
Release date: February 10, 2023
Billy James
Release date: February 10, 2023
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com