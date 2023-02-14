Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,363 in the last 365 days.

California Guard Card Online Security Training

Online Training for Investigators from NITA

NITA Online Training

As an approved Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS) school, NITA offers online training options in California for Security Guard Card training.

As the largest provider of online educational content for investigators & private security professionals, we are confident the CA security industry will continue to embrace NITA’s newest offering.”
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
LOS ANGELOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an approved Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS) school, NITA now offers online training options in California for Security Guard Card training.

Training courses are offered on NITA’s 100% online digital platform.

All curriculum for the California Guard Card is bundled into courses totaling 32 hours and/or 16 hours for optimal learning. California Guard Card Registrants can also choose desired training topics through our a la carte options to enhance their industry knowledge. The training covers the required topics from the BSIS including officer safety, communication, report writing and documentation, public relations, legal and liability issues and so much more.

As a California security guard, all newly licensed registrants are required to complete 32 hours of approved training within six months from the date of the initial registration. Additionally, with a California Guard Card, you are required to complete eight (8) hours of continuing education (CE’s) each year. NITA’s California Guard Card Training follows all guidelines set forth by California Business and Professions Code, 7583.6, and the outlined training set forth in BSIS Title,16, Division 7 of the California Code of Regulations.

“We are pleased to now offer California Guard Card training. As the largest provider of online educational content for investigators and private security professionals, we are confident the California security industry will continue to embrace NITA’s newest offering,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA.

Visit investigativeacademy.com for more information.

Sandra von Eschenbach
NITA, Inc
+ +1 8007306482
Sandra@InvestigativeAcademy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

California Guard Card Online Security Training

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.