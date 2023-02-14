California Guard Card Online Security Training
As an approved Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS) school, NITA offers online training options in California for Security Guard Card training.
As an approved Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS) school, NITA now offers online training options in California for Security Guard Card training.
Training courses are offered on NITA’s 100% online digital platform.
All curriculum for the California Guard Card is bundled into courses totaling 32 hours and/or 16 hours for optimal learning. California Guard Card Registrants can also choose desired training topics through our a la carte options to enhance their industry knowledge. The training covers the required topics from the BSIS including officer safety, communication, report writing and documentation, public relations, legal and liability issues and so much more.
As a California security guard, all newly licensed registrants are required to complete 32 hours of approved training within six months from the date of the initial registration. Additionally, with a California Guard Card, you are required to complete eight (8) hours of continuing education (CE’s) each year. NITA’s California Guard Card Training follows all guidelines set forth by California Business and Professions Code, 7583.6, and the outlined training set forth in BSIS Title,16, Division 7 of the California Code of Regulations.
“We are pleased to now offer California Guard Card training. As the largest provider of online educational content for investigators and private security professionals, we are confident the California security industry will continue to embrace NITA’s newest offering,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA.
