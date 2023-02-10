Maine DOE Update – February 10, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Get to know Matt Bernstein, Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year and a 9th grade Social Studies teacher at Casco Bay High School in Portland. Matt sat down for this Q&A as he begins his year of service. | More

The Maine State Board of Education is currently seeking applications for the newest student member to join the Board. Applications are being accepted from February 1, 2023 – March 1, 2023. | More

The Matthew R. Simmons Windstorm Challenge, hosted by the University of Maine, asks teams of students to design and construct a floating platform for a scale model wind turbine, and then deliver a presentation to a panel of expert judges. | More

The Worthington Scholarship Foundation is offering scholarships of up to $17,000 to high school seniors in 13 counties, who plan to attend Worthington-eligible colleges or community colleges in Maine. | More

Maine DOE Team Member Alissa Mank is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Alissa.. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

“The key to productive and equitable teaching is consistent patience and understanding, which creates a welcoming environment that encourages a growth mindset that carries on outside of the classroom.” I wish I could write that those wise words are mine, but they are, rather, the teaching philosophy statement of Sophia Chouinard, a junior at Casco Bay High School (CBHS) who spent the first week of January, along with 17 of her peers, learning about becoming a teacher in the Casco Teaches intensive. | More

When eighth-grade teachers Kim Barnes, Heather Anderson, Holly Rhinebolt, and Troy Barnes wanted to provide students with learning opportunities that would spark curiosity and engagement in their students, they knew just who to contact. The Maine Department of Education’s Maine Learning Technology Initiative, or MLTI 2.0, answered the call. | More

Belfast Area High School in RSU 71 began implementing an Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) program at the beginning of the school year, and so far, they already have 15 students starting out at a variety of places throughout the community – a veterinary hospital, the fire department, a hair salon, the police department, and the county District Attorney’s office to name a few. | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Join MAIER (Maine Access to Inclusive Education Resources) and the Maine Department of Education Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education (OSSIE) for a webinar with host Dr. Rachel Brown Chidsey on multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS). This session will provide an overview of the components in a multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) and how students with disabilities can and should participate within all tiers. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education is hosting a Special Topic Series around inclusivity and multi-tiered systems of support through the winter and spring months. The upcoming speaker is David A. Kilpatrick, PhD | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

The Learning Through Technology Team, in the Office of Innovation, is looking for an experienced Project Manager for the Maine Learning Technology Initiative. | More

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here