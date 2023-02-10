UM continues to offer ‘A Day at UM’ campus tours

Submit Release
MACAU, February 10 - ‘A Day at UM’ is a campus tour campaign launched by the Communications Office of the University of Macau (UM) in 2018 for the public to experience campus life at the university. As the tours have been very well received, the campaign will continue to be held this year. Participants in the campus tours will be guided by well-trained PR Student Ambassadors of UM. The tours are free, and all interested parties, including organisations and individuals, are welcome to join.

Separated from Taipa by a river, UM’s campus covers approximately 1.09 square kilometres. With the lush Hengqin Hill serving as a beautiful backdrop and designed with a ‘people-oriented’ approach, the campus aims to provide an environment conducive to scholarly pursuits. Led by PR Student Ambassadors, participants in the tours will visit different spots on campus, such as the University Gallery, the library, and various residential colleges. They can learn more about the university and its members while enjoying the beauty of the campus. In addition, the tours include interactive games and participants will have the opportunity to receive limited-edition souvenirs. After the tour, participants can also choose to dine at one of the restaurants on campus.

The ‘A Day at UM’ campus tours are available Monday through Saturday, with two sessions per day, each lasting about 1.5 hours, from 10:00am to 11:30am and from 3:00pm to 4:30pm, respectively. The tours will be conducted in Cantonese, Mandarin, or English. A minimum of ten people are required for each tour. To make a registration, please visit the Visitors webpage on UM’s website and click ‘A Day at UM’ Campus Tour Campaign under ‘Campus Tour’, or directly visit the Campus Tour webpage at shorturl.at/glr58. For enquiries, please call 8822 4335 or email to prs.campus_tour@um.edu.mo.

