Authentic Vacations Welcomes Kate Heath
Authentic Vacations is pleased to announce and welcome Kate Heath as the newest member of the Business Development team within the U.S. travel advisor sector.
Kate will be responsible for developing new business opportunities within the U.S. travel advisor sector.
— Mary Beth Kelm, COO
Kate is a respected figure in the travel industry. She spent the last eight years with Apple Leisure Group as a successful Business Development Manager, predominantly covering the Mountain Western States.. Kate is an adventure seeker who loves to travel, ride her horse, Good Boy, and take an occasional spin on her Harley.
“Because we’re growing our support and efforts for travel advisors,” says Mary Beth Kelm, COO of Authentic Vacations, “we are honored to have Kate on our team. Kate’s genuine ability to care for and support her accounts fits our culture: To exceed customers’ expectations. Her focus will be assisting and creating new agency relationships while increasing our sales targets. We look forward to adding her experienced industry view to our team.
“Along with Michelle Bartlett, our other Business Development Manager, we believe Kate will help us achieve our goal of constantly improving Authentic Vacations in the ever-changing travel markets.”
Expanding, even during the pandemic, Authentic Vacations, a proud member of TPG, creates customized itineraries and luxury guided tours. The Magellan award-winning business is well-known for flexibility, rapid and steady growth, plus marketing that meets demands and trends.
Mary Beth Kelm states, “Our goal at Authentic Vacations is to build upon our successes and further increase brand recognition on every level of sales. We’re excited about our future and we know that Kate is an ideal fit!”
Kate will be based in Authentic’s Scottsdale, Arizona Headquarters.
Authentic Vacations has arranged over 200,000 trips and is a trusted member of ASTA, ITOA, and part of the UK-based leading destination management company Tour Partner Group. They are affiliated with Tourism Ireland, Visit Britain, Visit Scotland, Cymru Wales, Italia, Australia, and New Zealand.
Mary Beth Kelm
Authentic Vacations
+ +1 480.992.3814
