Tour Partner Group Welcomes Simon Russell
With an Eye Toward Growth, Russell Comes on Board
We’re confident travel will bounce back, and pent-up demand will be strong. I’m looking forward to leading Tour Partner Group in the U.S. as we create even more extraordinary ways to see the world!”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, MARICOPA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simon Russell is now part of the Tour Partner Group family.
— Simon Russell
Simon joins as the International Development Director for the UK based group and is the new CEO of Tour Partner Group, USA Division, based in their Scottsdale office. He will be the lead for US customer-based growth strategy, organically through Authentic Vacations, with its president, Allegra Lynch.
Simon’s appointment is a clear indication of Tour Partner Group’s commitment to investing in the growth of travel from the U.S. market. “We’re confident that travel will bounce back, and that pent-up demand will be strong,” says Russell. “I believe Authentic Vacations is in a unique position to take advantage of that demand with their custom-designed, global itineraries. I’m looking forward to working with Allegra and the rest of the team—it’s a great group!”
Simon joins from Scott Dunn where he served as Group CEO from 2010 to 2018 and then as International Director from 2018-2020. While there, he successfully grew the business seven-fold, securing private equity investment in 2014 and expanding their business into the US and in Asia source markets.
President of Scottsdale Arizona based Authentic Vacations, Allegra Lynch, states, “Our shared goal is to build upon our successes and further grow the business brand—we’re enthusiastic about the possibilities, and we’re excited that Simon has joined us.”
Simon Russell, originally from the UK, is an avid fitness fanatic (boxing being the latest daily activity), kite surfer, snowboarder, and traveler. “This last year has been challenging for all businesses, but the travel world has been particularly rough. I see hope on the horizon, for many reasons. I’m looking forward to leading Tour Partner Group in the U.S. as we create even more extraordinary ways to see the world!”
Authentic Vacations has arranged over 200,000 trips and is a trusted member of USTOA, IATA, ASTA, and Travel Leaders.
To learn more about Authentic Vacations visit https://www.authenticvacations.com.
Meredith Blevins
Authentic Vacations
+1 602-299-0327
email us here