Authentic Vacations Wins Magellan Gold
we make their clients happy by requiring only a $99 fee to book and hold their vacation for ten days while they finalize their travel plans. It is a win-win for all.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Vacations has won the prestigious 2021 Magellan Gold award by meeting the recent challenges in the travel industry with their new “Trip Planner App”. This is a technology solution that has an instant-book travel portal so travel advisors can access and book any of Authentic’s hundreds of customized itineraries, 24/7.
— Allegra Lynch, President
Allegra Lynch, President of Authentic Vacations, said, “Authentic Vacations has been creating custom travel for two decades, and we have great relationships with our agents, hotels, and local guides. We needed to design a tool that would allow travel advisors to access this body of itineraries, to quickly fuel their business and ours—we are here to support them.”
Each Authentic Vacation tour is designed to include exquisite lodgings and unique experiences. Now, travel advisors simply go through a few steps, including how many people are traveling, their selected interests, regions of interest, and their travel dates. The award-winning Trip Planner App quickly comes up with several vacation packages to choose from.
“With the Trip Planner App,” says Lynch, “a travel advisor can create, share, save, or book a custom vacation instantly. They love the fact that they receive a private label FIT quote and a PDF for their clients. They get all the white label marketing tools, policy updates, and commission information they need. Plus, she says, “we make their clients happy by requiring only a $99 fee to book and hold their vacation for ten days while they finalize their travel plans. It is a win-win for all.”
The Magellan is the travel industry’s premier award for top professionals with client satisfaction. “The Trip Planner App,” said Lynch, “is truly a travel technology solution whose time has come. We are proud to have won the Magellan Gold for designing it.”
